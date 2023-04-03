A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star forward Lamar Odom’s up-and-down life has been well documented, but these days, it appears that he’s having a a great time again. In fact, he’s seemingly paying it forward to the less fortunate.

Lamar Odom has reportedly formed a group with a music artist and a famous skateboarder with the goal of aiding people with addiction, per TMZ Sports.

“TMZ Sports has learned … the former L.A. Lakers star teamed up with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and former Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to acquire the facilities in San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.”

A representative of Lamar Odom told TMZ Sports that also revealed that the said locations will be utilized for the construction of a women’s residential treatment home and two more for men.

Lamar Odom clearly has empathy for people who are going through hard times and need rehabilitation to recover from personal issues.

Back in 2015, Odom was found at Nevada’s Love Ranch unconscious after reportedly binging on drugs.

“I’m just a different man now. You know what’s so crazy that you say that because I remember when I came out of the coma after the drug overdose], and I moved in the house in Calabasas in the same housing community that she lives in” told US’s Sarah Hearon in 2020.

Lamar Odom played in the NBA from the 1999-2000 season to the 2012-13 campaign, winning two titles with the Lakers and taking home an NBA Sixth Man of the Year award along the way.