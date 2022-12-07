By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night would be a huge understatement. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already been ruled out for the game, and now, Patrick Beverley is set to join them on the sidelines.

Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints has just reported that Beverley has likewise been ruled out against the Raptors. This comes just an hour before tip-off with Beverley reportedly dealing with soreness in his right knee. The injury does not sound serious and it’s possible that the Lakers have just opted to give their veteran point guard a night off on the second game of a back-to-back set.

The same can be said for LeBron and AD as well. LeBron looked fine during Tuesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s now going to sit out the Raptors matchup due to soreness in his left ankle. James should be back sooner rather than later, with the four-time NBA champ likely returning to the starting lineup on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Davis’ case, however, is a bit more intriguing. He’s reportedly dealing with some sort of illness that forced him to exit the Cavs game in the opening quarter. The good news is that it has been determined as a non-COVID illness which means that AD will not need to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

With three starters out against the Raptors, the Lakers will definitely be in danger of losing their second straight game in what is currently an extended road trip. We should see a lot of Russell Westbrook against Toronto, with the likes of Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves also expected to log heavy minutes in this one.