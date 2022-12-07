By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers fans are mad. Just when everyone thought Anthony Davis is going to dominate the NBA, the big man suffers another injury or health setback.

On Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis played for just eight minutes before he exited the game. There were initial fears that it was his bad back bothering him again, especially since he headed to the locker room after going up for block. Apparently, though, he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

AD finished with just one point and two rebounds in his limited action. The Lakers ended up losing 116-102, as they had no answer for Donovan Mitchell who exploded for 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Naturally, a lot of Lakers fan got frustrated with the development. Davis has a long history with injuries, but the LA faithful were starting to believe in him again after his recent stretch of sensational play. But then, his latest injury just further highlighted how fragile he is.

“Damn Anthony Davis hasn’t held any stretch of good games played together since his 2020 postseason run. Dude is ALWAYS injured. Sucks to see,” one fan said.

“What injury does Anthony Davis have this time? We all knew this would happen because he is always injured,” another commenter shared.

Other betting fanatics, meanwhile, couldn’t help but highlight the rule to never bet for or against Davis–no matter how well he is playing. Meanwhile, some chose to poke fun at the Lakers big and his flu-like symptoms.

“Anthony Davis is going to miss 20 games because of the flu,” a Twitter user said. Another one added, “Breaking: Sudden MVP candidate Anthony Davis out for the season with flu like symptoms.”

Hopes are high that Anthony Davis’ condition is not that serious. He reportedly had a high fever earlier in the day and just forced himself to play, but unfortunately, it was too much for him to handle.

If Davis gets sidelined again, the Lakers will surely have a hard time in their quest to get to 0.500 and battle for a playoffs spot.