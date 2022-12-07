By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers will be severely shorthanded for the second leg of their back-t0-back on Wednesday. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out of the team’s visit up north to face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

LeBron is listed on the team’s injury report with left ankle soreness. Davis is still battling the non-COVID illness that forced him to exit Los Angeles’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter on Tuesday.

After the Cavs game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that Davis had tried to play through a 101-degree fever. He headed to the locker room four minutes into the first quarter and did not return. Wednesday will be Davis’ third missed game of the 2022-23 season.

LeBron tweaked his left ankle on two different occasions last week. He was listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Wizards but was able to play through it and dropped 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in the W. He was determined to take the floor back in Cleveland, though his 21 points and 17 boards weren’t enough to lead the Lakers to a win sans Davis.

Wenyen Gabriel will also miss the Raptors game as he continues to deal with a left shoulder sprain. The Lakers will re-evaluate the versatile backup center in about a week.

Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful with knee soreness.

The Lakers (10-13) will complete their six-game East Coast road trip with visits to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and Detroit Pistons on Sunday.