Despite contradicting reports, LeBron James appears to be gutted by the loss of longtime teammate Anthony Davis. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' groundbreaking trade with the Dallas Mavericks, James sent his friend a heartwarming departing message on social media.

James bid his now-former running mate farewell on his Instagram story. He posted a picture of the two embracing on the court and captioned it with his personal message to Davis.

“Love you my dog!!” James wrote. “Go crazy over there! Woe 4L! See you soon.”

James and Davis spent five and a half years together in Los Angeles, winning one NBA title in 2020. The two formed a notoriously close bond as teammates after James pushed the front office to trade for Davis during the 2019 offseason.

