Prominent NBA analyst Kenny Smith predicts that LeBron James will end his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been six seasons since James made the jump to California. He's about to enter his seventh season, which marks the beginning of James' two-year contract deal with the Lakers. LeBron is turning 40 years old this coming December. That means it'll be only a matter of time until the world witnesses his inevitable retirement. The question now is, where will he retire?

During an interview with RG.org, Smith gave his thoughts about where James could retire. The analyst predicted that the King is likely to end his career sporting the purple and gold. Smith noted that his opinion wasn't influenced by a rumor neither did anyone give him a hint about James' retirement.

“I think he ends his career as a Laker — that's just my personal opinion,” says Smith with no hesitation. “I haven't spoken to him, or anyone with that influence.”

Kenny Smith's take on Bronny joining LeBron James and the Lakers

LeBron and Bronny James are set to become the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA. However, not everyone is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to draft Bronny. Looking at the young James' performance in his only year at USC, he didn't seem like was ready for the big leagues. Despite these factors, the Lakers still drafted him as the 55th pick.

While there's a lot of negativity that surrounds Bronny, Kenny Smith has a different perspective on the situation. Smith said in an interview with RG.org that the young James deserved to get drafted. The analyst explained that what people don't see is that being selected in the second round means that it's expected for a player to still be in development. Smith also pointed out that the Lakers see a huge potential and are expecting him to improve sooner than people think.

“I think as the 55th pick he deserved that,” says Smith. “That means that when you're in that second round, we're waiting on you, we're waiting for you to develop. That's what that really means. And he's one of those players who is a McDonald's All-American, he was one of the top guards in his class as a freshman, that's what they're waiting on.”

Smith then talked about Bronny's USC teammate Isaiah Collier and compared both players. The analyst noted that Collier didn't have a great year in college basketball either. Nevertheless, he was the 29th pick drafted by the Utah Jazz.

“The same kid who played with him at USC, Isaiah Collier, was drafted in the first round. He didn't have a great year either in terms of USC basketball. We're waiting on him, we're waiting on Bronny.”

All fans can do for now is wait and see if the son of LeBron James can live up to all the hype.