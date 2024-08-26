LeBron James, fresh off a gold medal win at the Olympics, is one of the NBA's top earners. Despite his high salary, the Los Angeles Lakers would pay him even more if they could. On the Petros and Money Show, Lakers president Jeanie Buss hailed James' value, calling him a bargain.

“I think he's so competitive, it's really gotta be something that he wants to do,” Buss remarked on James joining Team USA in the Olympics.

Having LeBron James is still a bargain for Jeanie Buss

“We always support our players in the decisions that they make in regards to playing for their national team or not. It was something that was important to LeBron and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he's still a bargain to me. He's absolutely amazing,” she continued.

Despite turning 40 this NBA season, James continues to be one of the league's elite players. His performance during Team USA's 2024 Paris Olympics campaign showcased his enduring longevity.

Approaching his 22nd NBA season, James defied expectations by maintaining his high level of play. Last year, he participated in 71 games for the Lakers and set a career-high with a 41% three-point shooting rate.

This summer, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $104 million deal to stay with the Lakers after opting out of his old contract. His new contract features a player option for the 2025-26 season, leaving his future with the Lakers and his NBA career in question.

“Because we’re a salary cap league, there’s only so much that we can pay him. He brings us the notoriety in the league but also internationally. He’s a huge star and he’s a great leader for this team.”

Accepting a lower salary for the Lakers

Although, James accepted slightly less than the maximum salary, some critics argue he should have taken a bigger pay cut to help the Lakers sign additional players. The Lakers have neither signed free agents nor made trades this summer, largely due to their limited flexibility under the league's salary cap.

“What he does for our young players, what he does for the community. We’re proud to be partners with him. It’s the same as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, because we’re in a capped league, they probably should have been paid twice what they get. But we can only pay him the maximum.”

Under Jeanie Buss, the Purple and Gold have struggled, securing their sole championship in 2020. LeBron James was instrumental in that win.

To sign a free agent using their mid-level exception this summer, the Lakers would have needed to trade players to free up space. This limitation is a direct consequence of the size of James' contract.

The King's importance for Los Angeles

However, Buss recognizes the immense value star players like James bring, so her stance on him is no surprise. As the top star in the league and potentially all of sports, James adds billions to the Lakers' worth through his contributions on and off the court.

To win another championship, the Lakers need to better support James and Anthony Davis. So far, they haven't taken action, making it worth watching if James will push Buss and the front office to make some necessary roster adjustments.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His original four-year, $154 million deal was quickly proven worth it when he had an impressive first season, averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

LeBron has been leading the team since then and played a key role in winning their 17th championship in 2020 with Anthony Davis and former coach Frank Vogel. Even six years later, James is still the Lakers' top player, keeping them in title contention year after year.

As long as LeBron is playing, the Lakers can stay relevant. With LeBron and Davis healthy, the team will always have a chance at the championship, and the Lakers will go to great lengths to keep them together as long as possible.