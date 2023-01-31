Had he not missed Monday’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would have been on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, his quest completion will have to be delayed for a game or two.

However, it’s not all bad news for James and the Purple and Gold. In fact, it could be considered a good news since James could now accomplish the feat at home in front of the home fans.

James needs just 117 points to officially surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points. He is averaging 30.2 points this 2022-23, meaning he needs just at most four games to break the record. The Lakers have four games this week, against the Nets, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Pelicans.

With his absence against the Nets, though, the timeline for him to achieve the incredible record will have to be delayed at least until Tuesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Adam Zagoria of NJ.com James is still questionable for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks due to his injury, and if he sits out that game as well, his scoring chase will have to be moved possibly Thursday when they play the Milwaukee Bucks. Fortunately, that game is on Crypto.com Arena as well.

It’ll definitely be amazing if James can seal the record at home, where fans can celebrate it immediately and the Lakers can better prepare for the milestone moment.

James’ historic day will surely be remembered, considering how long Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record have stood.

For now, we can only hope for the best when it comes to James’ healthy. It’ll be great if he can play soon and set a new scoring mark before the All-Star break. By then, maybe the NBA can celebrate it further.