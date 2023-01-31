Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday — which will feature neither LeBron James, Anthony Davis, nor Kevin Durant — Darvin Ham provided an update on LeBron that was a tad more concerning than expected.

In his pregame press conference at Barclays Center, Ham said LeBron experienced “some really significant soreness” in his left ankle, which is why he was held out of the first leg of the Lakers’ back-to-back (rather than basic load management). Ham said LeBron would be re-evaluated “first thing in the morning” on Tuesday.

The Lakers face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night — a marquee stage LeBron was forced to miss last season due to his suspension for his participation in the Isaiah Stewart incident.

LeBron has been consistently listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report with left ankle soreness. But he’s played the past nine games, including both legs of two back-to-backs. In that span, LeBron has averaged a ridiculous 34.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 37.7 minutes per game. Last week, Ham admitted that he was worried about running the 38-year-old superstar “into the ground.”

Ham punted when asked if LeBron’s flare-up could cause him to miss multiple games.

“We don’t want to get ahead ourselves,” he said.

LeBron is 117 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Following the New York stops, the Lakers will visit the Indiana Pacers (Thursday) and New Orleans Pelicans (Saturday) before returning home.

As for Anthony Davis, Ham said his absence in Brooklyn was pre-planned. Davis has played two games since returning from a 20-game absence with a stress injury in his foot and isn’t ready for B2Bs. Davis looked great in his 26-minute return against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday but looked fatigued down the stretch of the Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.