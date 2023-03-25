Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly updated LeBron James’ injury status to “doubtful” for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron has missed the past 13 games as he recovers from the right foot tendon injury he exacerbated on Feb. 26 vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers have impressively gone 8-5 without him.

General speculation and reporting have indicated that LeBron would return with a small handful of games to go in the regular season. On Thursday, LeBron refuted reports that he had undergone an official re-evaluation by the Lakers.

“There wasn’t an evaluation today and there hasn’t been any target date for my return,” James tweeted. “I’m just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y’all sources. 🤦🏾‍♂️ I speak for myself!”

Last week, LeBron was overheard assuring an arena employee that he would be back for the “playoffs, for sure.”

LeBron is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 47 games.

Following their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the Lakers (37-37) are at .500 for the first time this season. With eight games to play, they currently occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell — who missed the OKC game due to hip soreness — is listed as questionable for Sunday. Prior to Friday’s game, Darvin Ham said DLo is “day to day” and the hip aggravation is “not too serious, but serious enough that we need to manage it.”