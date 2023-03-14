The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting to be without LeBron James for the majority of their remaining 14 games, according to the latest update from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I’m told his right foot is feeling much better,” Shams reported on Tuesday afternoon. ” … There’s still no concrete timetable for him to return … I’m told he’s still a ways away, and the Lakers are bracing that he will need a significant chunk of the remainder of the regular season to ramp up for a return.”

Earlier on Tuesday, LeBron — who has missed the past seven games since exacerbating his right foot injury on Feb. 26 — was seen getting up shots at the Smoothie King Center ahead of the Lakers’ matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, marking the first time he’s been on the court doing basketball-related activities since the injury (he ditched the scooter last week and the walking boot on Sunday).

LeBron is set to be re-evaluated by the Lakers in about a week and a half. In all likelihood, he’ll need at least another week to rehabilitate before he can return to the floor. With about three and a half weeks left in the 2022-23 regular season, Los Angeles (33-35) sits in a three-way tie for the No. 9 seed amid a muddle Western Conference playoff picture.

The Lakers have impressively gone 4-3 during LeBron’s absence thanks to their revitalized roster post-trade-deadline. Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and co. will have to continue holding down the fort until their superstar returns.

LeBron has played only three games with the team since the deadline — all Lakers victories.