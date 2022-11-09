By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience.

Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including LeBron, who was bedridden for nearly all of last week (Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley have missed games due to the virus). LeBron has been plagued by lingering foot soreness, which has caused him to be listed on the injury report for every game and kept him out of the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday — a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, dropping the Lakers to 2-8.

Relatedly, LeBron’s production has been below his lofty standards. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 36.1 (too many!) minutes per game, but he’s shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 21 percent from three. He’s missed more shots around the rim than usual. His defensive effort, understandably, comes and goes.

After shootaround on Wednesday, LeBron, who is literally battling “Father Time” in a series of Nike ads, acknowledged that he’s motivated by the chance to defy the aging process.

“It’s motivation to myself to continue to play at a high level,” he said. “No matter the mileage or the years or the games or whatever the case may be, which I’ve been on the floor. So, I try to push the limit and even try to excel the limit when it comes to this game and much I can continue to contribute at a high level.”

In terms of using any outside noise as fuel?

“Come on, man. I’m turning 38 in basically two months,” he said dismissively. “When you know who you are, to be honest, if you’re really truly still caring about what people say? That doesn’t matter.”

James also provided an update on his left foot issue. Much like the knee injury he suffered midway through last season, LeBron said he’s “been told” that rest would be the only way for his foot to properly heal, though, due to the Lakers’ struggles, he doesn’t have the luxury of sitting out for an extended period of time. Whether he’ll play both legs of future back-to-backs is yet to be determined. The Lakers’ next B2B is Nov. 25-26, both at the San Antonio Spurs. They have nine more the rest of the way.

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. LeBron will play.