Published November 17, 2022

By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

LeBron James will be listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to the team.

LeBron has missed the past two games with a strained left adductor, which occurred in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9. Sans LeBron, the Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings last Friday, 120-114, then defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 116-103.

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Lakers will end up enjoying five days off in between home games, allowing the 20-year-veteran eight days of rest. LeBron has also been dealing with lingering foot soreness, which caused him to miss a contest earlier in the season.

LeBron participated in the non-contact portion of Lakers practice on Thursday. Darvin Ham said LeBron looked “great” and was running and jumping around. He said LeBron does not need to do any contact drills or scrimmaging before returning to action.

“Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.”

LeBron edges out AD and Russ in their usual shooting competition to end practice. pic.twitter.com/U1PdommfnM — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 17, 2022

LeBron is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, though his efficiency (.457/.239/.667 shooting splits) has been well below his standard.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant, both of whom have been out with the same thumb injury, will make their 2022-23 debuts against the Pistons.

The 3-10 Lakers will be as healthy and well-rested as they’ve been all season for a crucial stretch of schedule. After the struggling Pistons, the Lakers will play three of their next four games against the lottery-bound San Antonio Spurs, in addition to matchups with the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 22) and Indiana Pacers (Nov. 28).