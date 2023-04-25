ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Los Angeles Lakers needed several big plays to seal the win on Monday night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis piled it on in overtime to help close out the Game 4 win. But it was Austin Reaves who buoyed the team throughout the contest with a team-high 23 points.

Reaves also scored the game-tying layup with 43.1 seconds left in regulation that set up the wild final sequence before overtime.

After the game, he spoke candidly with King James about being able to perform at this magnitude of a basketball game. LeBron shed light on what their conversation was like.

“This is Austin’s first playoff series,” LeBron James said after the Lakers’ OT win. “He was just talking about how much he loves this – the greatest thing he’s ever been a part of, basketball-wise… That brought a lot of joy to me that I could be in a position where I can be part of someone’s experience.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is Austin’s first playoff series…he was just talking about how much he loves this – the greatest thing he’s ever been a part of, basketball-wise…That brought a lot of joy to me." LeBron James on being the elder statesman to Austin Reaves 🗣 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/UZsFjs1L5n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

LeBron has been vocal about how much faith he’s had in Austin Reaves since Day 1. After his standout showing throughout the regular season, he’s earned the trust of the Lakers brass and its leader as well. He’s delivered on that trust by consistently making big plays with the lights shining brighter for the postseason.

Through the first four games of Lakers-Grizzlies, Austin Reaves is averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on stellar efficiency from the field. He’s been the steadying presence alongside LeBron and AD as the team climbs to just 1 win away from advancing to the next round.