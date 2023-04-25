Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

LeBron James polished off his initially choppy but ultimately masterful performance in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 117-111 Game 4 overtime win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies with two epic, high-degree-of-difficulty clutch layups.

Are you not entertained?

Let’s go one by one.

With 6.7 seconds left in regulation and the Lakers down 104-102, LeBron received the inbounds pass at the top of the arc, decisively drove by Xavier Tillman Sr., and somehow kissed the ball off the top of the glass over the outstretched arms of Jaren Jackson Jr. — you know, the dude who just won Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his elite rim-protection.

Watch LeBron calibrate and execute the precise arc and finesse of the most important shot of the Lakers’ season as he barrels full speed past the basket. Absurd.

LEBRON JAMES FOR THE TIE WITH 0.8 LEFT 🔥pic.twitter.com/8rSxKQMENu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Afterward, LeBron had a typically specific explanation for how he pulled it off and recalled making a similar move in the 2017 NBA Finals on Kevin Durant.

“I work on different layup packages. Tier 1 is a layup right underneath the rim, you lay it off the glass. Tier 2 is the middle of the glass, the middle of the square. Tier 3 is the top of the square…We work on those depending on the shot blocker. I’ve had moments when I’ve been able to scoop those high layups … It’s not the first time I’ve done that.”

When asked about his game-tying layup over JJJ, LeBron specifically broke down the 3 “tiers” of his layup package that he works on. Cool basketball junkie stuff. (He also admitted being “burnt” aka exhausted at the end of the game.) pic.twitter.com/P91OzM9Pzg — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 25, 2023

Then, with about 33 seconds to go in overtime and the Lakers up by three, LeBron iced the game with a “kill-shot” and-1, poetically on Dillon Brooks.

“You’ve been a part of moments when you know, you kind of get like a dagger play, like a kill shot. I kinda felt like that play right there, if I was able to make that and-1 — I don’t want to say closed the door, but there wasn’t much light at the end for them for the rest of the game.

“So, just letting the emotion come out,” he added about the primal scream he unleashed after the bucket. “The fans was once again top-notch for a second consecutive night.”

LeBron said he felt his and-1 layup to put the Lakers up 113-108 was a “kill shot” and said the Lakers fans were once again “top notch” pic.twitter.com/9ONaUhd2Ag — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 25, 2023

“He just took over down the stretch,” said Anthony Davis. “Got us a bucket to get to overtime.”

LeBron finished with 22 points (8-of-18 shooting) and 20 rebounds — the first 20/20 game of his 20-year career — along with 7 assists and 2 blocks and 1 turnover in 45 minutes (Austin Reaves said the workload was the most impressive aspect of the 38-year-old’s performance).

When asked if he still amazes himself? He cited the 20/20 feat and said: “Yep.”

He was serenaded with GOAT noises in the Lakers’ locker room.