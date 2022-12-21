By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Ever the shenanigan-filled show, the TNT crew, led by Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, dumped a pile of snow on an unwitting Barkley. This act of comedy came mere moments after they made fun of Barkley for being doused with snow a few minutes earlier with special guest Jacquees serenading everybody with a beautiful rendition of “Let It Snow”.

And LeBron James loved every second of it. Posting on his official Twitter account, LeBron made sure to let everyone know he was appreciative of the joy the Inside the NBA crew deliver on a regular basis.

“Man I love y’all! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” James wrote.

LeBron James doesn’t appear to be stressing all the turmoil in Lakerland. After all, life goes beyond work, and at the end of the day, basketball, despite being one of the loves of James’ life, is still his work. Thus, finding joys in other facets of life is a must, especially during this holiday season, and James is not shy of expressing his happiness amid life’s difficulties.