There is no doubt that LeBron James is thrilled that the Los Angeles Lakers drafted his son Bronny James and the two will have a chance to play together.

In many ways, it is similar to Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. playing baseball together with the Seattle Mariners and Gordie Howe teaming with his sons Mark and Marty Howe with the Houston Aeros of the World Hockey Association.

However the big difference in the situation with LeBron James and his son is that it seemed like the team was doing a solid favor to appease the all-time great player. Lakers boss Rob Pelinka has attempted to refute that idea with multiple statements and so have both James men.

But one thing that James has not denied is that the selection by the team to add Bronny in the second round has made him extremely happy.

“Playing with my son is obviously a dream come true,” James said. “Playing in the NBA alongside me has always been a dream of his. For us to be side to side, there's not words that describe it.”

LeBron James likely to play two more years

James has played 21 years in the NBA and the 39-year-old seems likely to play additional seasons now that his son has been drafted by the team.

Despite his age, James remains one of the best and most explosive players in the NBA. He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season while shooting 54.0 percent from the field.

Throughout his career, James is averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game while connecting on 50.6 percent of his shots from the field.

The Lakers are coming off a non-descript season in which they finished eighth in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record. While James and the Lakers made the playoffs, they were beaten by the Denver Broncos 4-1 in the first round.

The Lakers have not won the NBA championship since they took home the title in the Covid-altered season of 2020. The Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat to win the title.

With the archrival Boston Celtics winning their 18th NBA title last month, there is significant pressure on the Lakers to return to championship contention.

Bronny James had limited success at USC after health scare last summer

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest last July during a USC basketball practice. A congenital heart defect was labeled as the likely cause for his incident, and he was able to make a full recovery in a relatively short amount of time.

The younger James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with playing 25 games for the Trojans — 6 as a starter — and shooting 36.6 percent from the field.

His father is confident about his basketball future. “He has worked so hard to get back to this point. So much has happened over the last year from the incident.

“When they made the announcement that he had been selected, it was kind of surreal. I still don't have the words to describe it. I'm looking forward to helping him improve and I know the coaching staff and everyone with the team is looking forward to helping him.”