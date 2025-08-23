The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a strong start by Blake Snell in Friday’s series opening loss to the San Diego Padres. Snell fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss despite holding San Diego to two runs on six hits while striking out five batters in seven innings. But the two-time Cy Young winner didn’t have time to dwell on the defeat.

Snell left Petco Park shortly after LA’s loss to be with his wife when she gives birth to the couple’s second child. On Saturday, the Dodgers announced that Snell had been placed on the paternity list. The team activated reliever Kirby Yates from the IL in a corresponding move.

Snell’s absence from Los Angeles should be brief. MLB’s paternity list grants players three days away from their team. So the 10th-year veteran should make his next scheduled start. Snell is slated to take the mound in the Dodgers' series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 29.

Blake Snell dazzles for Dodgers after injury return

While it only involves a three-day leave, MLB’s paternity list allows teams to add a replacement to the 40-man roster. The Dodgers will use Snell’s brief absence to activate Yates.

After signing a one-year deal during LA's winter spending spree, Yates has had an injury-plagued debut season with the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star was placed on the IL with a hamstring strain in May, missing three weeks. He then landed on the 15-day IL with a back ailment that’s sidelined him since July 26.

Yates got off to a solid start with the Dodgers prior to his hamstring injury. However, the 38-year-old veteran struggled following his return. Yates posted a 6.23 ERA in his last 18 appearances, giving up nine earned runs in 13 innings.

Snell, on the other hand, has been exceptional since rejoining the Dodgers’ rotation on August 2. The All-Star lefty has allowed just five total runs in his last four starts. Snell has a 1.96 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 23 innings following his return from injury.

The Dodgers also activated Tanner Scott from the IL. LA's closer had been sidelined by elbow inflammation since July 22. The team is hoping that, like Snell, Yates and Scott return to form after rejoining the roster.

The Padres moved into a tie with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West with Friday’s 2-1 victory. Los Angeles will attempt to regain control of the division with Tyler Glasnow on the mound Saturday.