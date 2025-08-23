Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team have one of the best 2026 recruiting classes in the country, and they are already working hard to make sure that the 2027 cycle is no different. With the season right around the corner, the Wolverines are getting visits locked in with top targets, and one recruit that they are looking at is four-star safety Myles Baker.

Myles Baker seems poised for a special college career, and he is getting heavy interest from numerous programs. Right now, the Michigan football team is standing out.

“Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, those are definitely some of the top schools with Texas A&M,” Baker said, according to an article from On3. “I want to get out there and see how they play in a game environment and see how that helps in my recruiting.”

One thing that bodes well for Michigan is that Baker has been a huge fan of the Wolverines for his whole life. He even noted that Michigan is his dream school, so that should give the team a leg up on the competition.

“Michigan is the same way because I grew up being a Michigan fan,” Baker said. “Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that was also a special moment I had with my dad. Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”

It sounds like the Michigan football team has positioned itself nicely here, and the program has a bit of a head start because of how much Myles Baker already likes it. However, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M are all great programs as well. It’s going to be tough for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines to hold off the competition.