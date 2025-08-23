Losing three straight games at home was not in the New York Yankees' plans. Even worse than that is losing three straight to the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees' archrival. Unfortunately, that is precisely what New York has done in front of their hometown fans at Yankee Stadium. During Saturday's 12-1 loss to Boston, shortstop Anthony Volpe once again made a head-scratching error. His manager, Aaron Boone defended the miscue to the media, including Yankees Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

“Volpe made an error, his first one in a few weeks,” Boone said to the Yankees-focused channel and other press postgame. “Been playing really well out there. Bad throw, and then not communicating well enough with a new player on the 3-2 count where Benny's playing behind him.”

Regardless of Boone's explanation, Volpe's error was especially egregious. Even though the former Gold Glover had been solid over the last few weeks, Saturday's mistake was the latest in a long line that the Yankees shortstop has made this year. On many occasions, those errors have really hurt the team's chances at winning. Once again, it has bit New York in a game they needed to win. Would it be wise to give Volpe a couple of days off to clear his head at this point in the season?

Yankees defense once again fails team when needed most

The error was Volpe's 17th of the season. For any starting shortstop, that is an unacceptable number. For the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees? That is unforgiveable. The 24-year-old has undergone plenty of lumps as he's grown on the job in the Bronx. While it's commendable that New York has stuck with him despite his fielding struggles this season, not to mention a .208 batting average, the team's playoff chances are continuing to take a hit.

At one time, the Yankees held the AL East lead by a comfortable margin. Just a few days ago, they were the AL Wild Card leaders. Now, a series finale loss on Sunday Night Baseball would leave the Bombers in the final Wild Card spot. Just a couple more defeats could have them out of the playoff race all together. If the Yankees hope to make a return trip to the World Series, something needs to change, as soon as possible.