Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James’ injury status with the Los Angeles Lakers has been upgraded, but it won’t really put a smile on the faces of their fans.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, while James missed Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers forward has not been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets. But before LA supporters get overly excited, it doesn’t mean LeBron will be available to play since he is still listed as doubtful–meaning there is a higher chance that he sits out rather that suit up.

LeBron is considered day-to-day due to the adductor strain he sustained during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of course it is bad news for the Lakers, especially amid the other injury issues to Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant. AD is listed as probable, but the fact that his back continues to bother him is not a good sign. Meanwhile, Schroder and Bryant are expected to be sidelined for some more time as they rehab from their respective injuries.

Without James against the Kings, the Lakers suffered their fifth-straight loss (and second five-game slump) to drop to 2-10 on the season. And until he returns, the Purple and Gold’s suffering could extend longer. After all, they have no one who can replicate his 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game averages.

Not to mention that they’ll be facing a Nets team that is on a hot streak behind Kevin Durant’s incredible scoring.