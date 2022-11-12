Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently shared his honest thoughts on not facing LeBron James in 4 years ahead of the Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers upcoming matchup.

“It’s always an incredible time for the NBA when we get together and hoop against each other… We played on different teams, different matchups, it’s always fun playing against Bron.”

LeBron James’ status is up in the air due to injury. Kevin Durant said he wants LeBron to play, but admitted that the game is easier when James isn’t on the floor.

“We need wins. I want him to play for sure, but when he’s not out there the game is definitely easier,” Durant said. “I wish him the best with the injury, but not having him out there on the floor is less of a headache.”

The Lakers and Nets will play again later in the season, so Kevin Durant and LeBron James could face off even if James can’t play on Sunday. But given the struggles of the Lakers this year, the game would be much more exciting if LeBron was on the court matched up against KD.

Kevin Durant recently demonstrated the respect that he has for LeBron by putting James on his Mount Rushmore of all-time small forwards. Durant and James will go down as two of the best players of all-time, so it is always special when they go head-to-head.

But there is no question that the Nets’ chances of winning will increase without LeBron on the floor for LA.