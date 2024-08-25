Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been known to have influence over a thing or two during his playing career. Whether it's NBA rule changes or things that have nothing to do with basketball, James has always had significant power over the sports and media landscapes, dating back long before his time with the Lakers.

The most recent example of this came when James spoke to his 53 million-plus Instagram followers with a complaint about EA Sports' new Madden NFL 25 video game, which was released last week.

“Talk to me! Help me understand the changes Online H2H. Takes some of the fun away. -Seeing who you beat or lose to after game (record wise) – knowing your record -seeing what team Your opponent is playing with before the game starts. Asking for the people,” wrote James.

The Lakers star, however, was sure to include that the video game creator's hard work did not go completely unnoticed.

“Other than that I love the game,” wrote James alongside a slew of fire emojis.

The complains James mentioned have indeed been a common grip with fans on social media ever since the game was released on August 16.

What's in store for the Lakers in 2024-25?

Recently, LeBron James proved once again to the sports world, if any proof was necessary, that he is still one of the best basketball players on Planet Earth at the 2024 Olympics from Paris, in which the team won gold and James led the squad in almost every major statistical category.

This being the case, it's understandable that Lakers fans may grow even more frustrated with the current ineptitude that exists on the roster. Of course, a large part of that dysfunction can be traced back to James' decision to trade several key pieces from the 2020 championship team to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook in 2021, one of the most lopsided trades in recent NBA history that's aftershocks are still being felt today.

Still, coming into this offseason, there were several foundational roster issues that needed addressing for the Lakers, and general manager Rob Pelinka and company have addressed precisely none of them, instead opting to make waves elsewhere by firing Darvin Ham, hiring JJ Redick, and drafting Bronny James.

While LeBron James may get what he wants as it pertains to EA Sports and their Madden game, it's hard to envision the Lakers having any way to appease their star in the near future on the basketball court.