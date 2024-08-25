The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of noise when they selected Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft, but the team believes in what he can do to make an impact. Even though his father, LeBron James, is on the team, Bronny has a specific skill set that the Lakers have liked that they think will help them. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was recently on the Petros and Money radio show, and she shared her excitement for Bronny.

“We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform,” Buss said. “And everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. And if we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”

Bronny showed the Lakers and the rest of the NBA what he can do during the Summer League, and though he didn't have a good start, he finished his last two games on a high note.

Lakers, Jeanie Buss believe in Bronny James

Bronny James will most likely not play as much in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll still have time to prove himself and be a contributor to the team at some point.

A few Lakers players have shared their thoughts on Bronny joining the team, most recently Austin Reeves.

“For LeBron to just put himself in a position to play with his son, it’s special,” Reeves said. “I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me to be around them and to see what it’s going to be like, that’s going to be very cool for me.”

There have been a lot of takes on Bronny and if he deserved the opportunity to be on an NBA team, or if he's only on a team because of his father. Bronny let everyone know before the draft that he wanted to make his own name in the league and not be remembered because he played with LeBron.

“My dream has always been just to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course to get to the NBA, which is everyone's angle in here,” Bronny said during a pre-draft interview. “I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he's brought it up a couple of times.

Bronny has been working out with other NBA players in the offseason, and he's showing his dedication to the game and wanting to be the best player he can be despite the outside noise.