When the Los Angeles Lakers introduced Luka Doncic for the first time against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10, they gave him the honorary gesture of being the last name announced for the starting lineup. The sold-out crowd, most of whom filled the Crypto.com Arena to witness Doncic's debut, gave their new superstar a monumental ovation.

After the game, Doncic revealed that LeBron James, who typically takes that spot, texted him earlier in the day to let him have the moment. Doncic said James asked him what he wanted to do during the opening introductions, to which he requested he be announced last.

“Yeah, [LeBron James] texted me in the morning, he said, ‘Whatever you want,'” Doncic said after the game via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “For him to text me that is just amazing. Shows what kind of person he is. He let me have my moment, so I really appreciate it.”

Expand Tweet

Doncic added that he only wanted the honor for his Lakers debut and plans to cede the spot back to James for the remaining games. The introduction marked the first time in James' Los Angeles debut that he was not the final name introduced.

Doncic's debut not only sold out the Crypto.com Arena but caused fans to line up outside the gates hours before opening. The line to purchase his jersey also flooded out the team store and crowded the walkways.

Lakers continuing momentum with Luka Doncic's insertion

While the new superstar duo will inevitably experience growing pains, none were present in Doncic's premiere. The Lakers dominated the Jazz from beginning to end, resulting in a comfortable 132-113 victory. As a result of the blowout and his first game back from a lengthy injury absence, Doncic played just 24 minutes. He posted 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

James led the team with 24 points in 29 minutes. He added seven rebounds and a team-high eight assists. Despite ceding offensive responsibility to Doncic, Austin Reaves backed up his recent career-high 45-point game with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The win extended Los Angeles' win streak to six games. Since postponing two games in mid-January due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the Lakers have won 12 of their last 14 games.

With the win, Los Angeles improved to 32-19 and moved up to fourth in the Western Conference. They are currently on track to end the year with their highest regular-season finish since 2019-2020, the year they last won the NBA Finals.