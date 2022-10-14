Paul George reacts to Russell Westbrook viral clips

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to have drama follow them every time they play. This time, however, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has come to his support.

Westbrook went viral on social media, specifically Twitter, after many saw his apparent lack of chemistry with his Lakers teammates in the their preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Later that night, another video surfaced of Westbrook during the pre-game introductions away from his teammates.

Paul George came to the defense of Russell Westbrook on Twitter.

“Keep ya sanity Brodie!! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!! ✊🏾”

The duo played together in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with Oklahoma City, developing a bond that still exists to this day. After the two were traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, Russell Westbrook met with members of the media during Lakers practice, where he addressed the footage that went viral on social media.

“It’s really weird man,” Westbrook said. “Pre-game, I’ve been doing that since I’ve been in the league for years man… As far as the other video, I was talking to the coaches about a missed coverage.”

In his first season with the Lakers, Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on just 44 percent shooting from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc. He struggled throughout the year as fans crushed and booed him on social media to the point where Westbrook didn’t want his own wife and kids in the arena for games.

Westbrook and the Lakers will tip off the 2022-23 regular season on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. George and the Clippers will tip off their season on Thursday night against the Lakers.