Bleacher Report updated its Top 100 All-Time list for NBA players, and the new update has certainly turned some heads. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was noticeably left out of the Top 10 on the list.

Bryant was listed as the No. 11-ranked player by Bleacher Report. Despite being a five-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion, and being named to the All-NBA First Team 15 times, Bleacher Report explains why they listed Kobe Bryant just outside of the top 10. They also admit that he is one of the most influential players ever and that discussion around his ranking is one of the most talked-about in sports.

Article Continues Below

“There's a case to be made that Kobe is actually the most influential to ever set foot on the NBA’s hardwood. His prime [was] bisected with two different periods: the era in which mythology reigns supreme, and the social media age, which broadened his exposure and brand and, by extension, his legend.