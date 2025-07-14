Bleacher Report updated its Top 100 All-Time list for NBA players, and the new update has certainly turned some heads. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was noticeably left out of the Top 10 on the list.

Bryant was listed as the No. 11-ranked player by Bleacher Report. Despite being a five-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion, and being named to the All-NBA First Team 15 times, Bleacher Report explains why they listed Kobe Bryant just outside of the top 10. They also admit that he is one of the most influential players ever and that discussion around his ranking is one of the most talked-about in sports.

“There's a case to be made that Kobe is actually the most influential to ever set foot on the NBA’s hardwood. His prime [was] bisected with two different periods: the era in which mythology reigns supreme, and the social media age, which broadened his exposure and brand and, by extension, his legend.

“Older heads continue to worship at the altar of his maniacal work ethic. Contemporaries still cite him as a source of stylistic inspiration. From a basketball-reputation perspective, no one’s impact on the game has actively spanned more generations. Kobe's top-10 status remains one of basketball's most heated debates here in 2025.”

Not only was Kobe Bryant an NBA legend, but he was, and still is, a cultural icon. He is still one of the most popular players to ever hit the court, not just in the U.S. but across the globe. Over 20 years playing in the league, Bryant managed to average 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the three-point line.

His tenacity on the court, along with his fierce competitiveness and work ethic, otherwise known as Mamba Mentality, is certainly enough to consider Kobe Bryant an all-time great. Despite Bleacher Report listing him at No. 11, many will likely argue that Bryant deserves to be within the Top 10.

