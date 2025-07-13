The Summer League Los Angeles Lakers have gotten a lot of attention the past two years, mostly because of Bronny James and wanting to see his development. In their latest game, he had a special guest sitting courtside, his teammate and father, LeBron James. There's no doubt that LeBron was in both father and teammate mode, as he was helping Bronny throughout the game, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

After Bronny scored on a layup, LeBron was heard saying, “More. More. Get downhill more.”

Bronny ended up listening, getting downhill, and scoring. In the fourth quarter, Bronny drove baseline and threw a pass that went out of bounds.

“Pull-up,” LeBron said to Bronny. “Going right, that’s a pull-up.”

Later on, Bronny had a pass thrown to him in the corner, and LeBron told him to shoot the shot. Bronny shot it and made it.

The best thing for Bronny in his young career is that he has one of the best players to ever step on the court at his disposal, helping and giving him advice. The reps at the Summer League will continue to help him, and his confidence will keep rising. That's what happened during his rookie season and everybody saw the improvement throughout the year.

Article Continues Below

Bronny James making most of Lakers' Summer League 

Bronny has been getting a lot of reps with the ball in his hand during the Summer League, and that's what Lindsey Harding wants to see from the second-year player.

“Yeah, we want him to play on the ball,” Harding said, via the LA Times. “Especially in tight moments, I like the ball in his hands and I want him to make those decisions. You can go through as many drills as you want, but nothing beats live.”

In their first matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Bronny had the ball with seconds left, having a chance to win the game. He missed the shot, but those seem to be the situations that the team wants to see him in.

Bronny made strides in his rookie season, and he improved from the beginning of the year to the end. If he can keep making strides, there's a good chance that he can see meaningful minutes with the Lakers this season, especially if they don't make more moves during the offseason.

