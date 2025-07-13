Just four days after their playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers orchestrated what might go down as one of the most symbolic dinners in franchise history, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. Inside the dimly lit booths of Craig’s, a West Hollywood hotspot known more for celebrity sightings than strategic basketball blueprints, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick met with Luka Doncic and his longtime manager, Lara Beth Seager. The guest list said it all: this was about the Lakers' future.

LeBron James, the face of the Lakers for over seven years, was notably absent. Instead, Pelinka arrived with a binder full of plans tailored around Doncic, the team’s new superstar centerpiece, signaling a major shift in the franchise’s identity.

Over a bottle of Opus One, Pelinka and Redick laid out their vision for building around Doncic, from roster construction to navigating the complexities of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. They dove into second apron restrictions, salary cap flexibility, and how the Lakers could still chase another star that fits Doncic’s timeline.

Lakers are making Luka Doncic their franchise centerpiece

Article Continues Below

The Lakers have been meticulous in cultivating a relationship with Doncic since pulling off the stunning February trade that brought him over from Dallas. But that in-season stretch didn’t offer many chances for bonding. This dinner, and what it represented, was the beginning of something deeper. And with Doncic eligible to sign a lucrative extension soon, timing matters.

If he wants to sign an extension this summer, Doncic could accept a four-year, $223 million deal or opt for a shorter, three-year deal worth around $160 million that positions him better for future max contracts. Regardless of the structure, the Lakers’ priority is clear: get their new cornerstone to commit long-term. They’ve already added Deandre Ayton at center and depth on the wing, but none of those moves matter as much as keeping Doncic in forum blue and gold.

In a summer full of questions, one thing has become crystal clear: as the four figures emerged from Craig’s front entrance to a swarm of cameras, a silent torch was being passed. The LeBron James era may be winding down, but the Lakers are already invested, emotionally and strategically, in the Luka Doncic era. And so far, all signs point to it being a mutual vision.