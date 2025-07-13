Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was spotted having a gala time with the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo at the ‘Board of Greatness’ event in Greece. Doncic was among the list of Jordan athletes who attended the recent event held to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary.

A series of clips from the event, posted on Instagram stories, sees Doncic enjoying the evening alongside Adebayo and a range of other Jordan athletes. In one of them, former NBA star Quentin Richardson is seen initially hanging out with Adebayo, who then spots the Lakers superstar.

“Oh there goes Luk, Luka! Luka, yeahh!” Adebayo called out before Richardson panned the camera towards Doncic. The two proceeded to greet the Lakers player, and Richardson can be heard calling the Slovenian the “MVP.”

Luka Dončić at the "Board Of Greatness" in Athens, Greece

In another clip, Richardson seemingly doubled as a temporary host and was seen handing Doncic a bottle of Cincoro Añejo Tequila. Richardson again called Doncic the “MVP” in his speech before moving on to Carmelo Anthony, who was the Jordan brand’s first signature athlete.

Bam Adebayo sees Luka Doncic at the Jordan Brand private dinner in Greece and calls him over: "Where's— Oh There go Luka! Luka!!"

The Cincoro brand is owned by Michael Jordan alongside the likes of Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens, Wyc Grousbeck, and Emilia Fazzalari. Doncic and company were seen later drinking the anejo as well.

“Team 1992 for the win!” Richardson calls out in a third clip in which Adebayo joins the group to take a shot. The group, including the Lakers player, undoubtedly seemed to have a great time at the dinner party which was held at a picturesque location in Athens, Greece.

Luka and his future Lakers teammate enjoying the Jordan party in Greece this weekend

While Doncic was only a Nike athlete for the first two years of his career, he officially became a Jordan athlete back in 2019. The deal was later extended until 2029, although the financials have not been revealed. On the other hand, the Heat’s Adebayo has been a Jordan athlete since February 2021.