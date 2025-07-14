Klutch Sports' Rich Paul set off a firestorm with his recent comments about LeBron James' future, sparking speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers star may be angling for a trade. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed what Paul told him recently during a media hit at NBA Summer League in Vegas, with the Klutch Sports founder claiming there has been no trade request made. Paul has now also directly addressed the media frenzy around LeBron during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio

“There's so many voices in today's game and around today's game, and media and things like that,” Rich Paul said. “And everyone has a job to do. For us, hey, let those people do their job. It's not for us to rebuttal or to try to give clarity on what's said, what's not said, that's not the focus. The focus is, hey man, enjoy your summer.”

Paul went on to reiterate that he's not going to take the time to “dispel” everything that's out there and noted the great “expectation” surrounding LeBron James. Paul stressed the need to “continue to find joy” and not focus on proving everybody wrong, because the criticism is always going to be out there. It's a fact that applies to all players, not just LeBron, but it's especially relevant when it comes to the Lakers star.

LeBron has certainly played into the media hubbub with some of his actions in recent weeks after Paul's comments, including his wardrobe choices, social media posts and an appearance at the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice facility. He also made headlines by declining an interview with ESPN at Summer League.

The LeBron James trade speculation will continue now that it's clear the Lakers have transitioned into Luka Doncic being the new face of the franchise, no matter what's said. But for now, James is a Laker and is set to make $52.6 million in 2025-26 thanks to picking up his player option.