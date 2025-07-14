Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is once again having fun at the internet’s expense, this time by invoking Michael Jordan. While reflecting on his basketball idols during a recent appearance in the Mind the Game podcast, the Lakers superstar took a lighthearted jab at how his words often get spun into over-the-top narratives.

"There was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan… but I know I can't pick him because I know how social media works. … I can see the headline already: 'LeBron wants to play with Michael Jordan.'" – LeBron James

“There was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan,” the 19x All-Star said said. “I think our games would have complemented as well. MJ was a flat out scorer.

“If I had to pick him, But I know I can't pick him because I know how social media works.” LeBron then proceeded to troll the crowd.

“I didn't ask the question, I'm only answering it guys. Didn't ask the question.” I can see the headline already: ‘LeBron wants to play with Michael Jordan.'”

His remark wasn’t just a nod to Jordan’s greatness. It was a tongue-in-cheek warning about how even simple quotes can spark takes, memes, and fake trade rumors.

In the same conversation, the Lakers star opened about his basketball inspirations and dream teammates aside from Jordan. The list includes legends like Anfernee Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill, and Scottie Pippen. But he made it clear: this wasn’t about forming an actual superteam. It was a fan moment, something every basketball lover daydreams about.

Still, LeBron’s comments were vintage him: equal parts honest, funny, and media-savvy. The Lakers star has long controlled narratives, and once again, he predicted the media’s next move before they made it.

LeBron James is no stranger to being the center of NBA conversations, especially as he enters his 22nd season with the Lakers. Every word he says is scrutinized, often turned into speculation about trades, retirements, or GOAT debates.

But this time, James was a step ahead. He trolled the entire system before it could run wild, then smiled through it.

As for fans hoping for a time-machine team-up between Michael Jordan and LeBron James? It’s not happening. But if James ever does reveal a full dream roster, expect him to throw in another punchline. He knows exactly what he's doing, and so does the internet.