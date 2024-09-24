The Los Angeles Lakers have quite the season ahead of them. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura caught the eye of fans and of a former Laker, Patrick Beverley. On the Pat Bev podcast, he explained how Hachimura needs to approach the 2024-25 NBA season.

“Rui is a good basketball player,” Beverley said. “But he's not the X-factor to me. He should be the X-factor because he gets paid as the X-factor. He needs to do more, he has to come in like, ‘I'm the second option.'”

Hachimura proved to be a legitimate scoring threat for the Lakers in his second season with the team. He started 39 of the 68 games he played in. The Gonzaga standout averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot a career-high 42.2% from three-point land. At 6'8 and 230 pounds, Hachimura provides a very unique build. He's quick enough to get by bigger forwards and centers, but bigger than some forwards and guards.

The former Washington Wizard played meaningless minutes before joining the Lakers. Since heading to the City of Angels, he's been a valuable young player the Lakers have needed.

Is Patrick Beverley right about Lakers' Rui Hachimura?

Beverley isn't the first player to think of Hachimura as a top-tier player. Former Laker Metta World Peace believes that Hachimura has all-star potential. The skillset is there and there's been an improvement in nearly every facet of his game since entering the league. Regardless, Beverley remains skeptical of Hachimura's approach that's preventing him from taking the next step.

“Rui, this past year and playing with him, I don't think he has that attitude of ‘I missed 7, the next one's going in,'” Beverley said. “So, I think once he changes that, it changes him as a basketball player.”

With Hachimura set to be in the starting lineup, there can be more expectations for the Japanese-born forward. In his projected 36-minutes, Hachimura will average 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and shoot over 50% from the field and 40% from three.

Even with the increase of points, Beverley thinks that once Hachimura's mentality changes, he'll evolve right before everyone's eyes.

“His mindset needs to be like, ‘It's AD (Anthony Davis) here, it's LeBron (James) here, it's Austin Reaves here, it's D. Lo (D'Angelo Russell) here,” Beverley said. I'm the second option.'”

The Lakers look to head back to championship prominence in the 2024-25 season. As Hachimura makes his presence in the starting lineup, it can add youth, versatility, and new depth an old Lakers roster.