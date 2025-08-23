While 2025 has not gone to plan for the Baltimore Orioles, it's clear that the team still has a very bright future. The majority of the starting lineup is homegrown and under contract for at least the next few seasons. The most recent addition to the big-league roster is catcher Samuel Basallo, who was rewarded after his promotion with an eight-year contract extension. Team beat writer Roch Kubatko spoke to Orioles owner David Rubenstein about the extension, then shared the owner's thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

“David Rubenstein on Samuel Basallo extension: ‘We’re committed to doing more of these things as soon as we can,'” reported Kubatko on Saturday.

It's clear that Rubenstein and his front office, led by GM Mike Elias, want to continue building the O's into a perennial playoff contender. While Baltimore reached the postseason in each of the prior two campaigns before this year, injuries and ineffectiveness doomed the Orioles to a tumble down the stands. Manager Brandon Hyde was fired earlier this season to try and provide a boost, but that did not happen. If Baltimore is going to sign more of their young core players to these extensions, can Rubenstein and Elias lure in more talent to help their young core?

Orioles look to continue building long-term foundation

While many knew that Basallo would likely make it to the big leagues, it wasn't expected to happen this year. However, his excellent season in the minors, coupled with injuries to Adley Rutschman and Gary Sanchez, have led to the 21-year-old finally making his debut at Camden Yards. Now that he's here, Basallo has shown why it's possible that Elias could consider trading Rutschman or another piece this winter.

The Orioles' biggest need is for an ace-level starting pitcher. Corbin Burnes filled that role in 2024, but he left in free agency last winter. Elias and the front office didn't adequately replace him, instead turning to veterans like Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to help replace the former top starter. If Rutschman is dealt, an ace with long-term control would certainly be the goal. Can Basallo prove to the Baltimore brass that he deserves the full-time catching gig next season and beyond? Or will Rutschman rebound and take the position back for himself?