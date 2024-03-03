The Los Angeles Lakers saw the night LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points end on a sour note thanks to a 124-114 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, but it wasn't all bad for them. While they didn't play great on defense, they had a strong night offensively, with Rui Hachimura's contributions catching the eye of Metta World Peace.
Hachimura has solidified his role with Los Angeles after his strong postseason with them last year, and he was knocking down a ton of shots against Denver (23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 10/15 FGM). While he hasn't always played at this high of a level this year, World Peace believes that Hachimura could end up being an All-Star in the future after watching him light up the Nuggets on Saturday night.
Via Metta World Peace:
“Rui can be an All-Star.”
Could Rui Hachimura eventually become an All-Star for the Lakers?
There's no doubt that when Hachimura is on, he can be a lethal scorer for Los Angeles. The problem for him has been consistency, whether it be making his shots, or finding shots in the Lakers crowded offense. Hachimura is shooting a career-high 51.8 percent from the field this season, but he's taking just 9,2 shots per game, so it's safe to say that LA would probably benefit from getting him more looks.
Chances are it would take a move to a new team where he isn't in the shadow of James and Anthony Davis in order for him to become an All-Star. Still, it's clear he has the talent to make that leap, and the Lakers could surely use more from their supporting cast. It may be a bit of a stretch from World Peace, but if Hachimura can put all the pieces of the puzzle together, he could end up making this prediction come true.