The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced their fair share of injury problems this season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has dealt with lengthy absences from Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow this season. Even Shohei Ohtani is working his way back up to his normal workload. With too many starters and not enough playoff rotation spots for them, Clayton Kershaw could be sent to the bullpen.

Despite his age, Kershaw is in the middle of another good season for the Dodgers. The future Hall-of-Famer even represented Los Angeles in the All-Star Game. However, his teammates all stand a better chance in the postseason compared to him. Kershaw is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA heading into his next start against the Cincinnati Reds, but Roberts could choose to turn elsewhere.

While the All-Star's statistics are on par with his fellow starters, his age could get him into trouble. Kershaw can't pitch as many innings as he used to, and that could bite the Dodgers in a playoff game. However, he and Ohtani form a perfect pair when it comes to complimenting one another on the mound. Together, both would benefit from a smaller workload in each game.

The Dodgers' talent has fans wondering what the playoff rotation will look like. Roberts has said that Yamamoto is his ace this season as the All-Star contends for the National League Cy Young Award. Behind him, Ohtani, Glasnow, and Snell are all among the more formidable starters in Major League Baseball. Sending Kershaw to the bullpen gives Roberts more flexibility.

Kershaw has had his great moments this season, but every game counts in the postseason. If Ohtani is unable to pitch deep into his playoff starts, Roberts can lean on the franchise legend to come in and clean up behind him. Coming out of the bullpen would be a big change for Kershaw, though. However, Los Angeles proved last season that starters can come in as relievers.

The Dodgers are on the short list of World Series favorites. However, Roberts still has to make key decisions with his roster. Moving Kershaw to the bullpen gives his squad its best chance to win it all.