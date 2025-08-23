Shedeur Sanders is the most popular Cleveland Browns quarterback, even if he is a fourth-stringer. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco the starter ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. That didn't stop fans from supporting Sanders in his first game in Cleveland. The rookie came in behind Dillon Gabriel and hear it from the crowd.

Sanders showed out in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. However, an oblique strain prevented him from playing in the Browns' next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie signal-caller made his return in the third quarter of the preseason finale, much to the joy of Cleveland fans in attendance. Supporters showered Sanders with applause and cheers.

Sheduer Sanders enters the Dawg Pound for the first time ever. #Browns' fans love him already…pic.twitter.com/LsHjteDkYp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2025

Sanders' popularity among Browns fans is something to watch throughout the season. The rookie competed with Gabriel throughout training camp to see who would serve as Flacco's backup in Kenny Pickett's absence. At the end of the day, Stefanski gave the nod to the 2024 Heisman finalist. Sanders will have to ride the bench and wait for his next opportunity.

Sanders' fall in the NFL Draft still has experts upset. The former Colorado Buffalo went from a top prospect to a fifth-round pick in a manner of days. However, he ended up in Cleveland, bringing his fanfare with him. Despite a strong showing against the Panthers, Stefanski decided to go in another direction when it came to his depth chart.

Pickett is one of many Cleveland players to watch as the team cuts its roster down. If he is let go, Sanders' path to the starting job gets that much easier. Depending on how the Browns' season goes, both Sanders and Gabriel could see time as Stefanski's quarterback. Cleveland fans, for one, can't wait to see what their fifth-round rookie can do when he steps into the spotlight.