The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed forward Rui Hachimura as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, due to an illness, as reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Hachimura’s sudden designation could challenge a Lakers squad already looking to overcome a rocky stretch on the road, having lost three of their last four games.

Hachimura has been a reliable contributor for the Lakers early in the season, providing much-needed scoring and rebounding off the bench. Through the team’s first seven games, he’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The forward has also been efficient, shooting 42% from the field and an impressive 57.1% from three-point range, adding depth to the Lakers' offense.

Despite his solid start, Hachimura’s recent performances have shown signs of slowing. In Monday’s 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he posted only eight points, four rebounds, and one block, shooting two for six from the field. His decline in production over the last three games underscores the struggles the Lakers have faced during their five-game road trip, where consistent scoring has often been hard to come by.

The Lakers, with a 4-3 record, are working to establish rhythm and consistency in the early part of the season. Hachimura’s presence has offered valuable support behind key starters like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and his potential absence on Wednesday could force the Lakers to adjust their rotation. Other bench players, such as Dalton Knecht and potentially Christian Koloko — who could make his debut with the Lakers — may see an increased role as they look to fill the void left by Hachimura if he’s unable to play.

The matchup against the Grizzlies represents a crucial opportunity for the Lakers to regain momentum after a challenging start to their road trip. As the team manages various injuries and lineup adjustments, keeping players healthy has been a priority in their push to remain competitive in the Western Conference.