The Los Angeles Lakers suffered more heartbreak on Sunday night after losing out to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion. Down one point with one final possession in their hands, the Lakers botched what could have been a game-winning play courtesy of a Russell Westbrook errand pass. This turned out to be the Lakers’ second consecutive close loss following Thursday’s double-overtime defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

For his part, however, Russ remains unfazed. Speaking to reporters after the game, Westbrook reiterated how confident he is in his team’s abilities, especially once they get healthy again:

“I always — from day one — thought we was a good team, regardless of results of games,” Westbrook said. “But I know when we have our team together, we’re locked in, we’re a really good team.”

The Lakers have lost a lot of close ones this season, which only goes to show that they’re actually not as bad as what their record might show. This squad has what it takes to challenge the top teams in the league — after all, they have LeBron James on their roster — but closing out games has just been a major issue for them.

For his part, Russ actually had another good game on Sunday. He finished with a 20-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double off the bench, to go along with two triples, a steal, and a block in 34 minutes of action. Unfortunately for him, Russell Westbrook’s eye-popping performance will be mired by his last-second error that cost the Lakers the ballgame.