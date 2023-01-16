LeBron James got brutally honest on Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers’ lack of foul calls. LeBron took to Twitter to express his frustration on Monday.

“And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, ‘I didn’t see it’ or ‘It wasn’t a foul,'” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as h*ll man! Anyways keep going Squad!”

One of the plays that led to LeBron James’ outburst stemmed from the Lakers’ recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, per Letting Go on Twitter.

Regardless of how you feel about Russ,

If you don’t think that this was as clear of a foul as it gets – then you’re lying. Period. For NBA to come out & shamelessly lie 2 games in a row against the Lakers? Why is NBA trying to make sure Lakers lose? . pic.twitter.com/oQFX0U3q7z — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) January 16, 2023

The Lakers were narrowly defeated 113-112 by the Sixers in LA. It was unquestionably a heartbreaking defeat for Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook couldn’t believe that a foul wasn’t called on the play.

“I was trying to attack them and get to the basket,” Russ explained. “It’s unfortunate, but he was grabbing my wrist. I couldn’t get the ball up. But it’s all good. … I know the game didn’t come down to the last shot.”

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers are in the midst of a mediocre 2022-2023 NBA season. They currently own a 19-24 record heading into Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets. They’ve also lost 3 contests in a row which has only added to their frustration.

LeBron is still enjoying an all-around quality campaign. But the Lakers’ lack of shooting and questionable defense has left them searching for answers. Anthony Davis’ continued injury concerns haven’t helped matters either.

Nevertheless, LA should be able to take care of business against the lackluster Rockets on Monday.