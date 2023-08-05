Pop icon Taylor Swift is in the middle of her much-renowned Eras Tour, taking her around the United States over the past few months. Her latest stop was in Los Angeles, and as a result, many famous personalities came to watch the 12-time Grammy Award winner perform live. A few of the personalities came to see Swift at SoFi stadium included the daughters of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In fact, Swift shared a tender moment with Bryant's third daughter, Bianka. Swift not only embraced the six-year old girl in a heartwarming scene, she also gave her her hat, proceeding then to hug her even tighter.

Taylor Swift, given how big of a megastar she is, transcends cultural boundaries to the point that her gesture that's sure to hug on the heart strings of both Swifties and Lakers fans even reached the radar of famous ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith. However, Smith, a critic known for his sharp tongue, had nothing but kind words to say about the 33-year old pop icon.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Taylor Swift is something special, and what I saw her do for Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka last night was beautiful,” Smith wrote on his official Twitter account.

That indeed is something special, as that moment will be a treasured memory for Bianka Bryant until the end of time. Knowing how famous Taylor Swift is, not too many diehard fans get the opportunity to see the 14-time MTV Video Music Award winner up close and personal, let alone to share a hug with her on stage with millions of fans watching.

This just goes to show how genuinely kind Swift is to her fans. If even Stephen A. Smith doesn't find fault in something one did, then they must be doing a bang-up job. Swifties love her for plenty of reasons — her lyrical composition is top-notch, her ability to hit high notes is almost unparalleled, and she's just a genuine person through and through — especially if this latest gesture to Kobe Bryant's daughter is any indication. Overall, it'll be difficult for Swifties to find better personalities to admire than Taylor Swift.