Taylor Swift is currently touring across the country for her Eras Tour and is making her most recent stop in Los Angeles. During her last concert in LA, she shared an amazing moment with Los Lakers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka, via Brian Floyd.

kobe’s daughter bianca got the taylor swift 22 hat tonight pic.twitter.com/YdsODKdj4x — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 4, 2023

Taylor Swift can be seen giving the 22 hat to Bianka Bryant while the two share a hug. Bianka's mom and Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shared the moment to her social media, tagging Taylor Swift and adding a heart next to Swift's name.

It is a great moment between the pop star and the youngest Bryant, a moment that Bianka will remember for the rest of her life. Vanessa Bryant will certainly appreciate Taylor Swift taking the time during her own concert to show love to her youngest daughter.

The Eras Tour has taken the world by storm over the past couple of months, including the sports world as well. Travis Kelce was the most recent professional athlete to make headlines at a Swift concert, as he apparently tried to give Swift his phone number but was ultimately unsuccessful.

It is no surprise that Swift and her Eras Tour is making waves in sports given how famous she is globally. There might be some male professional athletes who would be embarrassed to admit that they are fans of Swift, but the most wise athletes will openly embrace their status as a Swiftie. Bianka Bryant is certainly a Swiftie herself, and will remember this moment with Taylor Swift forever.