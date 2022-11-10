Published November 10, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Russell Westbrook is looking like an entirely different player right now. The former league MVP has embraced his new role coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his recent paradigm shift has worked wonders for him.

So much so, that NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report has revealed that the opposing teams are now showing significant interest in Westbrook:

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Russell Westbrook and his willingness to accept his role as part of the second unit. Russ has always been a starter throughout his career, and there were burning questions as to whether or not he would be receptive to the demotion.

Westbrook has since erased all doubt by doing exactly what his team needs him to do. He’s been playing much better, and it also looks like he’s enjoying his basketball again.

The bad news for the Lakers is that despite Westbrook’s significant improvements, they still keep on losing. Wednesday’s defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers marked their ninth loss of the season as they now stare down a very disappointing 2-9 record.

As Haynes reports, negotiations on a potential Russ trade deal haven’t been “serious,” which could mean that the Lakers are now considering keeping him on board amid his resurgence as a Sixth Man. Is this the right move for LA or should they cash in on Westbrook now while his value is high?