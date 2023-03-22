A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a crucial victory on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. They will want to keep it going on Tuesday when they take on a Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns side, with LA still fighting for their spot in the Play-In tournament out in the West. Unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis has popped up on the injury report again ahead of Wednesday’s game, so at this point, Lakers fans want to know if AD will be available against the Suns.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Suns

Davis comes into Wednesday’s game with his usual probable tag. It’s still the same lingering right foot injury that he’s been dealing with these past weeks, but fortunately for the Lakers, AD has sat out just once in the past nine games in spite of this lingering issue. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Davis should be in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Suns.

Davis could be in line for a big game as well, with Phoenix already ruling out Deandre Ayton for the matchup. Without Ayton in the lineup, the Suns could struggle with trying to contain AD.

The Lakers are in dire need of a win on Wednesday. They are currently 10th in the West and are half a game outside the Play-In picture in the conference. A loss against the Suns could prove to be catastrophic for LA. LeBron James is still without a timetable to return, so in the meantime, Anthony Davis will need to be the man for the Lakers.