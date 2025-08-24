NBA legend Pau Gasol continues to have strong emotions towards his former Los Angeles Lakers star teammate, the late Kobe Bryant.

Five years have passed since Bryant's tragic death, which shocked the entire sports world beyond anything imaginable. Gasol and many players have since reflected on the impact he left on and off the court, knowing that his influence will forever remain in the sport.

Bryant would have turned 47 years old on Saturday, showing how he was gone too soon. Gasol made a post on social media, sending a short but sentimental message that revealed his appreciation he called his teammate and friend.

“Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always ❤️,” Gasol wrote.

Happy Birthday, hermano. I miss you and love you always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNZTFrfH34 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Pau Gasol played throughout Lakers stint with Kobe Bryant

Article Continues Below

It's a great message for Pau Gasol to give about Kobe Bryant. They won two championships together in 2009 and 2010, leading the Lakers as a dynamic duo for seven seasons.

Gasol represented the Lakers in 429 games from 2008 to 2014, averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 52.2% from the field, including 26.3% from beyond the arc, and 78% from the free-throw line.

Gasol earned three All-Star selections with Los Angeles, being the second option to a squad that reached the NBA Finals for three straight years from 2008 to 2010. Even though the franchise couldn't maintain that success near the end of his stint after Bryant's Achilles injury, Gasol continued to have solid years for the remainder of his career.

The Lakers enjoyed some of their best years in the late 2000s and early 2010s, showcasing themselves as one of the elite teams in the NBA. Opponents were on their heels having to prepare for the potent attack of Bryant and Gasol, understanding their remarkable chemistry as a duo.

The NBA continues to honor Bryant's legacy as one of the greatest players in history to this day. As for Gasol, he continues the annual tradition of celebrating the memories he created with the late legend.