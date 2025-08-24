The HBCU football season is upon us as North Carolina Central and Southern University geared up to face off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Ultimately, North Carolina Central picked up where they've left off the last few years and left Atlanta with a victory. Southern had some great moments and big plays, but a lack of offensive differentiation ultimately did them in.

This year, we're doing things a little differently, sharing thoughts from each quarter to recap the exciting back-and-forth between the two HBCU contenders.

1st Quarter

The drive began for North Carolina Central on their own 20-yard line with 14:35 left in the first quarter. An initial four-yard run by Aleni Mageo set the stage. Eagles' starting quarterback Walker Harris then completed a series of key passes, first finding Chauncey Spikes for an 11-yard gain to secure a first down. After an incomplete pass to Kyle Morgan, Harris connected with Spikes again for 10 yards, and then with Mehki Wall for a 14-yard completion that moved the Eagles deep into Southern territory.

Chris Mosley took over, picking up 15 yards to get the team inside the 15-yard line. Despite a false start penalty that pushed them back, Mosley and Harris continued to be effective. Harris connected with Chauncey Spikes for a short loss, but quickly made up for it with an 11-yard run that brought the Eagles to the one-yard line. On the next play, running back Arthur Rodgers Jr. punched the ball in for the touchdown. The scoring drive was capped off by a successful extra point from kicker Kaleb Robison, bringing the score to 7-0.

69-YARD HOUSE CALL FROM CAM'RON MCCOY 😤 📺: NC Central-Southern on ABC pic.twitter.com/Qgu0zk3D6o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2025

Southern didn't take long to answer. It was a big question heading into the game who would get the nod at quarterback, with both Jalen Woods and Cam'Ron McCoy vying for the starting role. McCoy was chosen to lead the offense and proved his readiness by ripping off a 69-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper for the first score for Southern. The drive lasted only 1:33, a testament to McCoy's speed. Only time will tell if Woods, who was listed as the starter on the depth chart, will ultimately see more action.

Overall, the first quarter was an exciting one. Both teams looked as if they were in mid-season form. Walker Harris was willing and able, proving to be very effective in the passing game and ultimately helping his team get that first touchdown. Harris also showed off his speed, using his mobility to avoid sacks and pick up some extra yards. Coach Trei Oliver's gamble on a 4th and 2 ultimately paid off, and at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles found themselves in the red zone with a chance to go up 14-7.

Southern University's front line was looking good, but its secondary left a bit to be desired. Since Walker Harris was able to be elusive and not be tackled by the Southern defense, it will be interesting to see how they adjust going into the second quarter. In total, Southern allowed 137 yards in the first quarter alone.

2nd Quarter

To start the second quarter, Southern University's run defense held up to prevent North Carolina Central from getting the red zone score. The Eagles ran into a brick wall on the first two downs as Walker Harris looked to take it himself on 3rd and goal and run it in. Southern's defense was able to get to Harris before he reached the end zone, forcing a fumble and a touchback.

That defensive stand seemed to have been the energy that the Jaguars needed. Their first possession in the second quarter featured some aggressive runs, including a 24-yard pickup by Mike Franklin and contributions from Trey Holley, the record-setting Louisiana running back. Southern's offense, however, isn't inventive enough. They committed to the ground game, with their first pass not thrown until 10:13 remained in the quarter, an incompletion meant for Darren Morris.

I think that Southern, if they were able to switch up their play calling from being exclusively running the ball to maybe passing the ball or some play-action passes, they could be leading this game. North Carolina Central has cooled off a little from the first quarter. Walker Harris has elected to be a runner very often, and in short-yardage or red zone situations, the Southern front line is standing up perfectly and able to stuff the run. They have been getting to Walker Harris, but they are just not able to connect on offense.

This is an allegory of what Southern's team was last year. They have some really solid offensive players like Trey Holly and Cam'Ron McCoy, who is clearly doing something right within the scheme that head coach Terrence Graves wants to run. But if they want to win this game, they have to be more inventive in their play-calling because the opportunities are there. They just need to air the ball out a little bit more, maybe do some play-action, and try to test out the North Carolina Central secondary. Continuing to just run the ball is not an effective game plan, especially against a team like North Carolina Central that is mixing up their plays and having success.

After a confusing play in which a completed pass into a fumble led to a huge review, Chris Mosley broke out for a 35-yard run that put the Eagles at the Southern 7-yard line. The Eagles, however, were unable to capitalize with a touchdown and had to settle for a 31-yard field goal, putting them up 10-7.

Trey Holly with his 1ST TOUCHDOWN as a SOUTHERN JAG 💨🔥 The LSU transfer took it 80 yards to the crib 😮‍💨 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/Qog6NXvtca — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) August 24, 2025

Southern didn't abandon their run game, though, as Trey Holly made his presence felt very quickly. With his team backed up on their own 20-yard line, Holly ripped off a massive 80-yard run for a touchdown to put Southern up 14-10. Southern is clearly confident in the players they have to execute their ground game to perfection, and as Central has stalled out on their offensive attack, Southern found a way to make things happen.

The Eagles answered immediately, as Chris Mosley gave it right back to Southern on the first play of their next drive with a 49-yard touchdown run. This second quarter was a bit of a stall-out for North Carolina Central. It seemed as if the offense was able to move the ball down the field, but they weren't truly able to put points on the board outside of that field goal early in the second quarter. But with Christian Mosley's touchdown run, they got their lead back after Trey Holly's big play.

3rd Quarter

Southern University began the third quarter by regaining its scoring momentum. The drive kicked off with a huge 20-yard run by Chris Mosley, moving the ball to the Southern 14-yard line. Mosley then added a two-yard run, before a broken-up pass intended for Quentin McCall stalled the drive. Facing a crucial 3rd and 8, quarterback Walker Harris delivered a strike to Luke Bracey, who gained nine yards for the first down, placing the ball at the Southern 3-yard line.

A defensive offside penalty on Southern gave the offense another chance at the goal line. On first and goal, Arthur Rodgers Jr. was tackled for a loss of two yards. However, the Eagles responded immediately. Walker Harris connected with Kyle Morgan for a three-yard touchdown pass. Kicker Kaleb Robison converted the extra point, extending North Carolina Central's lead.

Southern’s offense wasn’t good at all. They were playing as if the forward pass was illegal. They’ve only thrown the ball so many times, with their run game being what has been the biggest focus in their scheme. That clearly hasn’t worked as expected and could be an indicator of what’s to come against the better teams in the SWAC if they don’t figure out ways to get more inventive in their offense.

After a couple of runs by Aleni Mageo, the Eagles were in position to score again. On 3rd and 1, a huge 14-yard run by Chris Mosley took them to the Southern 32-yard line for a first down. Walker Harris then connected with Mehki Wall for a 27-yard gain, bringing them to the Southern 5-yard line. Chris Mosley ran for 3 yards, setting up a first and goal. After a Southern substitution infraction and a false start penalty on North Carolina Central, running back Aleni Mageo punched the ball in for the six-yard touchdown run. The Eagles continued to extend their lead with a successful extra point from Kaleb Robison.

4th Quarter

Southern University attempted to mount a drive in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy completed a 10-yard pass to Darren Morris for a first down. However, the drive was quickly cut short. On the next play, McCoy fumbled the ball after a run, and it was forced and recovered by North Carolina Central's Thomas Johnson at the Eagles 19-yard line.

Ultimately, Southern didn't have enough offensive momentum and wasn't able to muster up any offense in garbage time. Jalen Woods ultimately received some playing time but only threw for 18 yards.

Big Takeaways

There are some encouraging signs for Southern University. Trey Holly is going to be just fine in the SWAC, as he rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. McCoy also finished the game with 93 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries. But, if they don't figure out the passing game, they'll falter behind the other contenders in the SWAC. They finished the game with 89 passing yards. That is ridiculous in 2025. They were 2/10 on third downs, which is indicative of the passing attack being non-existent and them ultimately being one-dimensional. The Eagles also dominated the time of possession by 9 minutes at 33:40.

North Carolina Central is going to be as advertised once again. Walker Harris is the perfect person to lead that offense and the level of continuity that Oliver has on his team will ultimately pay dividends. They certainly need to shore up the run game a bit more, especially when they get into MEAC play, as the conference always has prolific running back play, but their only true foe is going to be Chennis Berry and South Carolina State.