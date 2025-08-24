Sunday was a big and solemn day in the NBA world and for the Los Angeles Lakers as it marked what would have been the late Kobe Bryant’s 47th birthday. Many of his peers, including Pau Gasol, took to social media to honor Bryant on his special day. Current Lakers star LeBron James was also one of Kobe Bryant’s peers who took the time to honor the late LA legend with a post on social media.

The Lakers’ official Instagram page posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant with an image depicting the former star in his signature dunk pose and his original No. 8 jersey. Behind the image was a large No. 8, with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday, Kobe,’ at the bottom of the graphic. The tribute was then reposted by LeBron James.

During their playing careers, both players squared off against each other numerous times, beginning with James’ early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers and then when James joined the Miami Heat. James’ first two seasons upon rejoining the Cavaliers in 2014 were Bryant’s final two seasons in the NBA. While the pair were often compared to one another while playing, they never were able to meet up in the NBA Finals, even as they played in opposite conferences as long as their careers collided.

Both James and Bryant came into the NBA straight out of high school, with Bryant as the No. 13 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and James as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Bryant played 20 seasons in the NBA while James is approaching his 23rd.

In addition to the tributes for Bryant that have been posted throughout the day, it was announced that the Lakers legend has a movie in the works being produced by Warner Bros. and chronicling his journey to the Lakers via the NBA Draft.