Darko Rajakovic will not be happy with the NBA's Last Two Minutes report.

The Los Angeles Lakers won a heated cross-conference matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. However, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was agitated with the lopsided foul calls for the Lakers'. The NBA released its Last Two Minutes Report, which will further anger Rajakovic.

The Lakers were stunningly at a disadvantage in the final stretch of the Raptors game

The NBA's L2M Report revealed the Lakers were owed two additional foul calls, per Sabreena Merchant (h/t NBA Official X account).

The Lakers have been under fire for having significantly more calls than Toronto. Darko Rajakovic expressed his frustration with the officiating of the matchup in a post-game press conference:

“23 free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter! Like how to play the game! I understand, (I have) respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have All-Stars in our team as well!” Rajakovic angrily asserted.

The Toronto head coach believes Scottie Barnes is a high-caliber player who should be officiated on equal terms with other stars in the league. However, in Rajakovic's eyes, that was not reflected during the Lakers game.

“How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star caliber player in this league…he goes every single time to the rim with force and tries to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls — he gets two free throws for the whole game!” Rajakovic exclaimed.

The foul disparity was wide, but the Lakers executed well enough to secure the win. Anthony Davis exploded with a 41-point double-double while Lebron James pitched in 22 points and 12 assists.

The NBA will continue to review its process for making foul calls and ensure teams are fairly officiated.