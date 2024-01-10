Darko Rajakovic didn't hold back

The Toronto Raptors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Tuesday night outing filled with postgame drama. Because of what he felt was an unfair fourth quarter, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic went on an NSFW rant during the press conference. The Serbian coach criticized the referees for how the game was officiated.

“23 free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter!” Rajakovic angrily said, via Sportsnet's Michael Grange. “Like how to play the game! I understand, (I have) respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have All-Stars in our team as well!”

“F-ing BS” was his closing comment on his way out: https://t.co/md52MmtF8m — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 10, 2024

Out of the Lakers' 23 free throws in the fourth quarter, 11 came during the final four minutes. Overall, Los Angeles took a total of 36 free throw attempts while the Raptors had 13. Rajakovic also mentioned how forward Scottie Barnes only had two free-throw attempts despite continuously attacking the rim.

“How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star caliber player in this league…he goes every single time to the rim with force and tries to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls — he gets two free throws for the whole game!”

Scottie Barnes' potential game-tying shot gets called off due to foul

Additionally, one moment during the game left plenty of Toronto fans seething. With 25 seconds left in the final period, Scottie Barnes' game-tying three-pointer was nullified after RJ Barrett was called for a moving screen.

RJ Barrett was called for a moving screen before this game-tying three from Scottie Barnes. Good or bad call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WDYQFXWej1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

While Barrett did seem to be in motion while setting the pick, it didn't help how those rooting for the Raptors already had pent-up frustration due to what they'd seen in the fourth quarter.

Knowing how the league penalizes criticism toward officials, Darko Rajakovic might have a fine coming his way. Regardless, looking at social media, the entire Raptors community seems to be rallying behind his tirade at the moment.