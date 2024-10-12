The Toronto Maple Leafs evened their record in the young 2024-25 season, defeating the New Jersey Devils on Thursday evening by a 4-2 final score to improve to 1-1. Rookie Dennis Hildeby made 23 saves in the win, his first career NHL start.

However, the health of goaltender Joseph Woll remains a concern, and according to the latest update from head coach Craig Berube, the news isn't encouraging. Leafs writer David Alter reported that Berube has indicated Woll hasn't been on the ice and that there is no timetable for his return to action, via X:

“Berube says there isn’t a timeline for Joseph Woll,” he wrote. “Remains day to day and hasn’t been on the ice at all.”

Woll entered this season first on Toronto's depth chart after they allowed Ilya Samsonov to enter free agency; he subsequently signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Leafs also signed Anthony Stolarz, fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Florida Panthers as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins in their home opener Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto; the opening faceoff is scheduled for just after 7:00 PM EST.

Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has yet to start this season

While Woll has yet to start this season, the Leafs have gotten good goaltending out of both Stolarz and Hildeby in his absence.

Meanwhile, Hildeby had a positive NHL debut and managed to keep his emotions in check, via NHL.com.

“Honestly, there were a lot of emotions for me to handle,” he said upon learning he'd get the start. “Try to make it just another game and enjoy it as much as possible. But it was a little back and forth trying to handle it, not getting too emotional.”

Last season with the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies, Woll amassed a record of 21-11-7 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.